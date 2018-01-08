× Stephen Clay elected new president of Indianapolis City-County Council

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis City-County Council has a new president.

The council voted 14-11 Monday night to elect Stephen Clay to lead the legislative body, ousting fellow Democrat Maggie Lewis from the position. Democrats hold a 14-11 majority on the council.

Here's the breakdown of tonight's vote. @Jeff4Indy and Brian Mowery broke rank and voted for @MaggieALewis. 4 Democrats joined Clay to vote for him. pic.twitter.com/WnMm6DM9lm — Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) January 9, 2018

Clay’s win comes after an unsuccessful bid last year, according to our newsgathering partners at the Indy Star.

The appointment of a new president comes as the council deals with child molestation allegations made against Councilman Jeff Miller, who voted for Lewis.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.