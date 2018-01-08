Stephen Clay elected new president of Indianapolis City-County Council

Posted 7:35 pm, January 8, 2018, by , Updated at 07:37PM, January 8, 2018

Stephen Clay

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis City-County Council has a new president.

The council voted 14-11 Monday night to elect Stephen Clay to lead the legislative body, ousting fellow Democrat Maggie Lewis from the position. Democrats hold a 14-11 majority on the council.

Clay’s win comes after an unsuccessful bid last year, according to our newsgathering partners at the Indy Star.

The appointment of a new president comes as the council deals with child molestation allegations made against Councilman Jeff Miller, who voted for Lewis.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

