Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper bringing tour to Noblesville in August

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Rod Stewart is bringing his North American tour to central Indiana in August—and Cyndi Lauper is coming along for the ride.

Stewart will perform at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in Noblesville on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, as part of the 22-date tour, which begins on June 25 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. He invited Lauper to join him as the tour’s special guest.

Pre-sales begin on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 10 a.m. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Jan. 12, at 10 a.m. on livenation.com.

Stewart, a music icon and member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, toured to rave reviews with Lauper during the summer.

The two have captured virtually every industry award and honor during their long careers, including multiple Grammys, American Music Awards and VMAs. Stewart has had two inductions into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame along with the ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting and a knighthood. Lauper has won Emmy and Tony awards.

Stewart has sold 200 million records worldwide during his decades-spanning career. His hits include “Infatuation,” “Some Guys Have All the Luck,” “Forever Young,” and “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?”

Lauper’s global sales exceed 50 million albums. Her hits include “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” “Time After Time,” “She Bop,” and “True Colors.”