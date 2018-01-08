Officers arrest 7 people, confiscate meth and cash during raid in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Police arrested seven people, confiscated drugs, and seized thousands of dollars in cash from a Columbus home after serving a search warrant Friday.

According to the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team, SWAT teams from the Columbus Police Department assisted in the effort, along with officers from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police.

Officers recovered 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of about $60,000, police said, along with marijuana, a large quantity of pseudoephedrine, drug paraphernalia, stolen property and nearly $24,000 in cash.

Officers arrested seven people during the Friday raid at 321 Hege Ave. Charges in the case range from dealing in methamphetamine to possession of pseudoephedrine and maintaining a common nuisance.

The following individuals were arrested: