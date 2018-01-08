× MLK Jr. Day shouldn’t be a day off

It should be a day on!

Indiana residents have the chance to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by taking part in a day of service. If you would like to honor Dr. King on Monday, January 13th, by giving back to your community check out these volunteer options.

Indy Reads Tutor



Indy Reads’ Tutors work with adults who struggle with reading and those who are learning English as a new language. Teachers provide the curriculum for the Tutors to work on individually or in small groups with the Students.

Contact: Angie Le Blanc at aleblanc@indyreads.org.

Red Cross

The American Red Cross is seeking volunteers to support the home fire safety campaign. Volunteers will be scheduling appointments to set up smoke alarms in Central Indiana homes.

Contact: Victoria Eder at Victoria.eder@redcross.org

Indianapolis Animal Care Services



IACS works in partnership with the community to promote and protect the health, safety, and welfare of the people and the pets in Marion County. Volunteering opportunities including walking dogs, cat enrichment, and cleaning kennels. These acts of service enrich the lives of Central Indiana critters and is a perfect fit for any animal lover.

Contact: michelle.meriweather@indy.gov

Indiana Youth Group

Indiana Youth Group is in need of Youth Mentors. Youth Mentors should be LGBTQ+ competent, as IYG is an LGBT youth center. Youth Mentors come to the center for a block of 3 hours (3p-6p, 6p-9p, and on Fri 8p-11p) and chaperone the youth that come to the center to have dinner, hang out, and participate in programming and other LGBTQ+ specific-activities.

Contact: Kyle Casteel at volunteer@indianayouthgroup.org

Find these and other volunteer opportunities at the INDY HUB.