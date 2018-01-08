Miss the ceremony? Here’s a look at the winners for the 75th Golden Globes

The 75th Golden Globe Awards were held Sunday in Los Angeles.
Winners are indicated by an asterisk and the word WINNER.
Movies
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- “Call Me by Your Name”
- “Dunkirk”
- “The Post”
- “The Shape of Water”
- “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” *WINNER
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- “The Disaster Artist”
- “Get Out”
- “The Greatest Showman”
- “I, Tonya”
- “Lady Bird” *WINNER
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”
- Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”
- Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” *WINNER
- Meryl Streep, “The Post”
- Michelle Williams, “All the Money in the World”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”
- Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”
- Tom Hanks, “The Post”
- Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour” *WINNER
- Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”
- Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”
- Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird” *WINNER
- Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes”
- Helen Mirren, “The Leisure Seeker”
Best Director
- Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water” *WINNER
- Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
- Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”
- Ridley Scott, “All The Money in the World”
- Steven Spielberg, “The Post”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”
- Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”
- James Franco, “The Disaster Artist” *WINNER
- Hugh Jackman, “The Greatest Showman”
- Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
- Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”
- Hong Chau, “Downsizing”
- Allison Janney, “I, Tonya” *WINNER
- Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”
- Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
- Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”
- Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name”
- Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”
- Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”
- Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” *WINNER
Best Original Score in a Motion Picture
- “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
- “The Shape of Water” *WINNER
- “Phantom Thread”
- “The Post”
- “Dunkirk”
Best Original Song in a Motion Picture
- “Home,” “Ferdinand”
- “Mighty River,” “Mudbound”
- “Remember Me,” “Coco”
- “The Star,” “The Star”
- “This Is Me,” “The Greatest Showman” *WINNER
Best Screenplay in a Motion Picture
- “The Shape of Water”
- “Lady Bird”
- “The Post”
- “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” *WINNER
- “Molly’s Game”
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
- “A Fantastic Woman”
- “First They Killed My Father”
- “In the Fade” *WINNER
- “Loveless”
- “The Square”
Best Animated Film
- “The Boss Baby”
- “The Breadwinner”
- “Ferdinand”
- “Coco” *WINNER
- “Loving Vincent”
TV
Best TV series – Drama
- “The Crown”
- “Game of Thrones”
- “The Handmaid’s Tale” *WINNER
- “Stranger Things”
- “This Is Us”
Best performance by Actress in a TV series – Drama
- Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”
- Claire Foy, “The Crown”
- Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Deuce”
- Katherine Langford, “13 Reasons Why”
- Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” *WINNER
Best performance by an Actor in a TV Series – Drama
- Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us” *WINNER
- Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor”
- Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
- Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”
- Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Best TV series – Musical or Comedy
- “Black-ish”
- “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” *WINNER
- “Master of None”
- “SMILF”
- “Will & Grace”
Best performance by an Actor in a TV series – Musical or Comedy
- Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
- Aziz Ansari “Master of None” *WINNER
- Kevin Bacon, “I Love Dick”
- William H. Macy, “Shameless”
- Eric McCormack, “Will and Grace”
Best performance by an Actress in a TV series – Musical or Comedy
- Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”
- Alison Brie, “Glow”
- Issa Rae, “Insecure”
- Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” *WINNER
- Frankie Shaw, “SMILF”
Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- “Big Little Lies” *WINNER
- “Fargo”
- “Feud: Bette and Joan”
- “The Sinner”
- “Top of the Lake: China Girl”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”
- Jude Law, “The Young Pope”
- Kyle MacLachlan, “Twin Peaks”
- Ewan McGregor, “Fargo” *WINNER
- Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Jessica Biel, “The Sinner”
- Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies” *WINNER
- Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan”
- Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette and Joan”
- Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Alfred Molina, “Feud”
- Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies” *WINNER
- David Thewlis, “Fargo”
- David Harbour, “Stranger Things”
- Christian Slater, “Mr. Robot”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies” *WINNER
- Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Chrissy Metz, “This is Us”
- Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Wizard of Lies”
- Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies”