Macaroni and cheese festival returns to Indy in February

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – After a sell-out crowd (twice) last year, a wildly popular macaroni and cheese festival is returning to Indianapolis for the second year.

The event, called “Return of the Mac,” is for all ages and set to take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 4 at Circle City Industrial Complex.

Attendees can choose from two general admission sessions, with gates opening at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Taking place on Super Bowl Sunday, this highly sought-after food festival will be the top spot for all pre-game festivities.

Return of The Mac is one of the fastest growing food festivals in the Midwest, providing attendees with culinary samplings of America’s favorite comfort food. Attendees will sample cheesy creations from up to 30 of Indianapolis’ favorite restaurants, while chefs put their own spin on the classic dish.

Over a dozen of the area’s best restaurants will be participating in the festival, including Mac Genie, ClusterTruck, Wild Cat, Big Poppa’s, Silkelicious, Livery, LouVino, Rooster’s Kitchen, Tulip Tree Creamery, Union Jack Pub, American Culinary Federation, Red Frazier Bison Ranch, Hops and Fire Craft Tap House, Arnie’s restaurant, NADA and many more to be announced.

Tickets for the popular food festival go on-sale to the general public at 10 a.m. this Friday at http://www.returnofthemacfest.com and http://www.ticketfly.com. Ticket prices are $25 for general admission and $40 for VIP early entry, which includes unlimited sampling and participation in the Yelp! Crowd Favorite Vote.

Admission is free for children six-years-old and younger when accompanied by a ticketed adult. An exclusive Return of The Mac pre-sale will also be offered to Fan Club subscribers.

A portion of Return of The Mac: Indianapolis proceeds will benefit FACE Low-Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic. For event updates, follow Return of The Mac on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.returnofthemacfest.com.