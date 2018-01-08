Indiana man invited to premiere of ‘Deadpool’ sequel after Ryan Reynolds sees wisdom teeth video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Ind. – Getting your wisdom teeth out can be a painful and sometimes amusing experience. For one Indiana man, the surgery actually led to a swanky invitation from an A-list actor.

James Eversole of Richmond posted a funny video of himself on Jan. 3 after getting all four of his wisdom teeth removed.

While waiting for his prescription medicine, Eversole talks about ice cream, having sex with his wife and how worried he is about missing the untitled sequel to the movie “Deadpool.”

Luckily for Eversole, the star of the film, Ryan Reynolds, saw the video and could relate to how painful it can be to have your “wisdom-testicles removed.”

Reynolds ended up inviting Eversole and guest of his choice to the premiere of the “Deadpool 2” in May.

Eversole’s reaction reflected how big of a Deadpool fan he is.

“I'm speechless, stunned, blessed, & so humbled right now this is So insane !! 🤘🤘🤘 @VancityReynolds Thank you so much again 🤘🤘🤘,” he said in a tweet.