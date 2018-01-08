× From frigid to the 50s in central Indiana

Dense fog is likely overnight and the combination of icy roads and fog mat cause school delays Tuesday morning.

Central Indiana finally broke the streak of 13 consecutive days of temperatures below freezing. Now our temperatures will go the opposite way as a major surge of warm air will move in.

Ahead of our next storm system we’ll have highs warming into the 50s. That system will also pull up some moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and give us a string of wet days.

Eventually cold air will return by the end of the week and rain will change to snow as a result. Some accumulation is likely this weekend and by Sunday highs will fall below freezing once again.

Our streak of cold weather ended Sunday.

Lows will be in the 20s overnight.

Dense fog may cause school delays Tuesday morning.

Highs will rise above freezing Tuesday.

We’ll have a daily chance for rain or snow starting Wednesday.

Light rain is likely Wednesday.

Highs will range in the 50s Thursday.

Heavy rain is likely Thursday afternoon.

Rain will change to snow as temperatures fall Friday.

Snow will accumulate Saturday and much colder air will settle in for Sunday.