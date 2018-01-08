Fire at boat storage facility on southeast side causes $1.5 million in damage

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Crews battled a large fire overnight at a southeast side warehouse.

Fire crews were dispatched just before midnight Monday at a storage facility for “Just Add Water Boats” in the 4000 block of Bethel Avenue near Sherman Drive and Raymond Street. Flames could be seen from miles away.

A second alarm was called after crews arrived at the scene, bringing additional personnel to the area. There were no major problems getting water to the fire, but firefighters did have to watch for slick conditions because the water was freezing after being deployed.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, 75 firefighters spent about two hours getting the fire under control. They remained there several hours later to take care of hot spots.

All 75 boats inside the storage facility were a total loss, IFD said. Damage was estimated at $1.5 million.

No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation.