Central Indiana company encourages employees to workout at work 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- A list of the 100 healthiest workplaces in America was recently compiled, and ten Indiana-based company’s made the list.

Monarch Beverage is one of those companies.

Fifteen years ago it decided to try its hand at wellness, and it never looked back.

“We have about 700 employees, and at some level we’ve got engagement from everybody,” said Phillip Terry, CEO of Monarch Beverage Company.

Many of those employees sign up for workout classes at Monarch’s custom CrossFit gym that sits inside the company’s east side warehouse.

Others take advantage of free fresh fruits and vegetables around the building.

Physical well-being isn’t the only focus.

“We’ve added a psychologist to the staff who’s available to our employees for free,” said Terry.

Nearly every Monarch employee wears a fitness tracker.

That’s because if they reach certain “step” goals and workout regularly they can earn a $400 yearly bonus.

“They just want you to be a little healthier, which is really nice. So when I see the extra $500, or pay for my gym, or extra $400, it’s exciting because it’s free money essentially,” Kurt Conner, a Monarch employee.

The company’s CEO puts his money where his mouth is.

“Because of this program I decided to do a diet change, and about 7 years ago converted to being a vegan,” said Terry.

Even if you don’t work at a company like Monarch, finding time to workout at work isn’t as hard as you think.

Here are three exercises you can do without leaving your desk: