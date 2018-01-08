× Ball State basketball player facing domestic battery charge

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Ball State basketball player was arrested on Saturday after allegedly battering a woman.

Jontrell Walker, 21, is now being charged with domestic battery and interference with reporting a crime, both class a misdemeanors.

Muncie police were dispatched to the scene at the University Apartments in the 1200 block of W. Bethel Ave. at about 11:56 p.m.

When officers arrived, they spotted an Uber driver leaving the scene with the victim, according to court documents. The driver reportedly told police that he observed Walker hitting his passenger repeatedly in the head.

Police then spoke to the victim, who claimed Walker pushed her to ground and hit her head against concrete multiple times, court documents say. Officers reportedly observed a laceration on the top of the victim’s head that was still bleeding and she had blood on her head, shirt and right hand.

Police later spoke to Walker who was inside his apartment. After admitting to smoking weed, he told officers the victim started arguing with him when she got to the residence, according to court documents. He then claimed the victim grabbed a knife and threatened to call the cops, so he took her phone away from her.

Walker was taken into custody and transported to the Delaware County Jail. A representative for Ball State says the basketball player has been suspended indefinitely and the university is continuing to gather information.

The victim was transported to Ball Memorial Hospital.