West side family loses home in fire, 6 escape without injuries

Posted 7:34 pm, January 7, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A west side family is being cared for by the American Red Cross and the Wayne Township Victim’s Assistance after their home was lost in a fire destroyed their entire home.

At around 10:30 a.m., the Wayne Township Fire Department was dispatched to the 2000 block of S. Lyons Ave. on the report of a single story residence fire.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke pouring from the residence. The fire was reportedly brought under control in 20 minutes.

A husband, wife and their four children all managed to escape without injures.

The family did not have renter’s insurance and no water issues were reported due to the cold weather.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

