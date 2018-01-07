Thieves target work truck of small business owner and veteran

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- A south side business owner and veteran is trying to figure out if he can save his company, after almost all of his work equipment was stolen out of his truck.

Daniel Hahn creates and installs lighted signage but after thieves raided his truck this week, he’s been left with almost nothing to get the job done.

He doesn’t have an office so he keeps all of his supplies in his work truck. But even locked doors weren’t enough to stop the thieves.

“Everything inside the van had been stolen,” said Hahn, “the locks had been popped out, all my tools gone, all my equipment, all my gear.”

In total, Hahn, who is also a former Marine, said he is out $15,000 worth of equipment.

“Business insurance wants auto insurance to pay for it and auto insurance wants other insurance companies to pay for it,” said Hahn, “at the end of the day no one is going to end up paying for this except for me.”

Hahn’s company, Instinctive Lighting, installs and creates illuminated lights and signage for businesses. He knows if the crime doesn’t end his business it’s at least a giant step backwards.

“Probably six months worth of profits just to cover the loss, so the first half of 2018 is already a loss,” said Hahn.

He lives in an apartment at Arborwood at Mann Road, where his truck was parked when it was broken into. We wanted to ask the apartment complex if they’re making any changes to security, but the office was closed. So far no one has returned our calls for comment. IMPD is investigating, but so far doesn’t have any leads.