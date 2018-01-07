× Police investigating after man allegedly steals van, evades authorities on foot

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Johnson County are looking for a van with a broken window after a man said his vehicle was stolen early Saturday morning.

Just before 12:30 a.m., authorities responded to the 2000 block of E. CR 510E in Franklin on the report of a vehicle theft that just occurred.

Erol Brown said he had his wife call 911 after he witnessed someone stealing his white 2008 Ford van out of his driveway.

Brown said he followed his van south on CR510E and that another white van was following his stolen van. Brown reportedly cut off both vans and said a skinny white male with a light mustache, wearing a black jacket and black hoodie, got out of his van.

Brown said he threw that man up against his van, but he got away and fled. The other van began to drive away and Brown said he threw a frozen water bottle threw the passenger side window.

He then got into his truck and chased after the suspect who fled on foot through a field. Police showed up as Brown began chasing the suspect.

Police said the suspect got away and believe he was picked by near the Motel 6. No arrests were made.

After collecting evidence, police gave Brown’s van back to him.

They are still looking for the white van that Brown threw a frozen water bottle through. It has a hole in the passenger side window and a ladder rack.

If you see this van, please call police at 317-736-9155.