IN Focus: Panelists discuss Trump book, this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS - How are Indiana's political insiders reacting to the stunning new tell-all book about the Trump administration?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tim Swarens, Christina Hale, Mike Murphy and Laura Wilson discuss this week's top stories, including the following items:

-The implications of the ongoing war of words between President Trump and former chief strategist Steve Bannon after the book's release

-Reaction to the President's controversial tweets comparing the size of his "nuclear button" to Kim Jong Un's & how the Vice President is defending Trump's approach

-The start of Indiana's legislative session & the controversy over funding for the Department of Child Services

-The looming vote for City-County Council president & the renewed allegations one councilman is facing