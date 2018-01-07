IN Focus: House Democrats want legislature to act on DCS issues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - In his inaugural floor speech as House Minority Leader, State Rep. Terry Goodin (D-Austin) called for legislative hearings into the Department of Child Services after the agency’s former director resigned last month.

“This cannot stand,” he said. “It is time to take politics out of the system and let DCS workers do their jobs they way they were trained.”

In her resignation letter, Mary Beth Bonaventura said the agency’s funding was putting children at risk. Since then Gov. Eric Holcomb has ordered an outside assessment of the agency, which begins in earnest this week.

“I’ve called for an investigation to try to find out what needs to be done,” Goodin said. “Maybe we need more money. Maybe we don’t. But without us studying it, we don’t know what it is.”

In first speech as minority leader, @terry_goodin ‘demands’ lawmakers address issues surrounding DCS pic.twitter.com/1JqesIdwUJ — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) January 3, 2018

House Speaker Brian Bosma said Wednesday he anticipates the results of the outside review will be made public and lawmakers will have time to question the organization conducting the analysis before making any sweeping legislative changes.