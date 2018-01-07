IMPD investigating fatal stabbing of elderly man on near north side

Posted 9:28 am, January 7, 2018, by , Updated at 10:18AM, January 7, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are investigating a fatal stabbing on the city’s near north side.

Authorities were called to the scene in the 3000 block of N. California St. at about 8:18 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found an elderly man stabbed to death inside a home.

Neighbors told CBS4 that the victim had lived in the home for a “long” time.

No suspect information has been provided.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s