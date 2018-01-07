× IMPD investigating fatal stabbing of 67-year-old man on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are investigating a fatal stabbing on the city’s near north side.

Authorities were called to the scene in the 3000 block of N. California St. at about 8:18 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a 67-year-old man stabbed to death inside a home. His identity has not been released at this time.

Neighbors told CBS4 that the victim had lived in the home for a “long” time.

No suspect information has been provided.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.