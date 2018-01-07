IMPD investigating fatal stabbing of 67-year-old man on near north side
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are investigating a fatal stabbing on the city’s near north side.
Authorities were called to the scene in the 3000 block of N. California St. at about 8:18 a.m. Sunday.
When officers arrived, they found a 67-year-old man stabbed to death inside a home. His identity has not been released at this time.
Neighbors told CBS4 that the victim had lived in the home for a “long” time.
No suspect information has been provided.
