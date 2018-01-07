× Crash on I-465 leaves one woman dead, another person in serious condition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One woman is dead and another person is injured after a serious accident on West 10th Street near I-465 south.

This happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, very close to High School Road.

A witness at the scene says they saw a Toyota going more that 110 miles per hour on I-465 South.

They say the car got off the exit, didn’t stop at a traffic light, hit a median and lost control.

The Toyota, with four people inside, ended up crashing into a guard rail.

Authorities say the adult female passenger in the vehicle involved has died. The driver is in serious, but stable condition.

The other two sustained minor injuries.

Police say the adult female passenger who died was sitting on top of a child’s car seat without a seat belt in the back.

Right now, a portion of 10th street is closed off as the investigation continues.

Police suspect alcohol, but the investigation is ongoing.