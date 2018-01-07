Burglary suspect wanted on Howard County warrant

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. – The Howard County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to help find a burglary suspect.

Officers said in a Facebook post that 20-year-old Christopher Goble has an active warrant for his arrest for failing to appear on theft and burglary charges. He’s also a person of interest in additional burglary cases.

The department said Goble should be considered armed and dangerous. Any attempt to apprehend him should be left to law enforcement.

Goble may be driving a gray 2014 Dodge Charger with temporary Indiana license plate J392857. That vehicle has been reported stolen.

Anyone with information regarding Goble’s whereabouts is asked to call dispatch at 765-457-1105.