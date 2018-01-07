× 74-year-old woman found dead in Brownsburg home, husband unharmed

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – Brownsburg police will await an autopsy set for late Monday to determine the cause of death of an elderly woman who was found dead inside her home Sunday morning.

The daughter of Alice Wright, 74, unlocked the front door of her parent’s house shortly before 9 a.m. to find her mother dead and suffering a wound and her disabled father on the floor near his wheelchair.

Police said there was a gun in the home but do not know if it is the weapon that caused Wright’s wound.

“There’s no sign of forced entry at this point,” said Captain Jennifer Barrett. “The house is in somewhat disarray but that looks to be normal for the house. We don’t know if anything’s missing but it doesn’t appear to be. There appear to be certain valuables that are right there in eye’s view that nothing has been taken.”

A neighbor said Kerney Wright was a retired realtor.

“I know they’re an elderly couple,” said James Nicley. “Lived here about ten or twelve years. Very nice. Grandkids over. They walk the neighborhood and just really a pleasant couple.”

Barrett said Wright may have been dead at least since Saturday.

Investigators consider the death an isolated incident and said neighbors on Stonehenge Way in the Bersot Crossing development are not in danger.