2018 Miss Indiana State Fair Queen crowned on Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A new Miss Indiana Fair Queen was crowned on Sunday at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Miss Fountain County Audrey Campbell was named the 2018 Miss Indiana State Fair Queen after beating out 83 other contestants from around the state.

Campbell will play a key role in promoting the Indiana State Fair by traveling nearly 6,500 miles during June and July to approximately 45 counties in preparation for the fair between, Aug. 3-19.

Campbell of Veedersburg, is a freshman at IUPUI studying nursing and is an active member of Delta Zeta sorority.

Audrey enjoys a variety of activities such as beekeeping and fundraising for the Jagathon Dance Marathon.

Her career goal is to work in a neonatal intensive care unit and earn her graduate degree as a Nurse Practitioner.