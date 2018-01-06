× Oladipo scores 23 points in return, Pacers beat Bulls

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Victor Oladipo had 23 points and nine assists in three quarters in his return from a right knee injury to help the Indiana Pacers beat the Chicago Bulls 125-86 on Saturday night.

Oladipo also had six rebounds and five steals to help the Pacers end a five-game losing streak. He missed the previous four games.

Domantas Sabonis added 22 points, and TJ Leaf had 15.

Bobby Portis had 15 points, and Denzel Valentine and Lauri Markkanen each had 13 points and five rebounds for the Bulls. They’ve lost four of their last five games.

Indiana had a 6-2 run that ended with a technical free throw by Darren Collison and a basket by Sabonis to take a 31-19 lead with 2:43 remaining in the first period. They went on a 14-0 run in the second quarter to go ahead 48-28.

Thaddeus Young scored on a turnaround hookshot to give the Pacers a 64-37 halftime lead.

Indiana led by as much as 41 points when Leaf dunked to make it 116-75 with 5:30 left to play.

TIP-INS:

Bulls: Shot just 37.5 percent from the field. … Kris Dunn had eight points and eight assists.

Pacers: Forward Bojan Bogdanovic was out with a sprained left ankle. … Indiana won three games in a season against Chicago for the first time since 2012-13. … Leaf had a career-high six rebounds.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Host Houston on Monday night.

Pacers: Host Milwaukee on Monday night.