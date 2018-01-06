× Greenwood woman dies after Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Madison County are investigating after a crash killed a 63-year-old woman from Greenwood on Saturday.

Just before 2:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 7000 block of W. 8th St. in response to a single-vehicle crash.

63-year-old Janice O’Hair reportedly died in an ambulance on the way to the hospital following the crash.

Investigators concluded that the car she was in, driven by Debra Harmon, of Indianapolis, veered off the road for an unknown reason and struck a tree.

Harmon was airlifted to St. Vincent with serious injuries.

An autopsy is being scheduled to determine cause of death.