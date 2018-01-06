× Dead male found in camper after crews respond to fire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Authorities are investigating after a dead body was found inside a burning camper.

The fire happened on the 2600 block of E 18th Street around 8:20 a.m. Firefighters had the fire under control within six minutes.

When crews responded, they found a dead person inside a camper.

In a release, IFD said they believe the body is a male, but there is not identifying information available.

Officials said the camper trailer has been on property for well over three years with permission.

The victim was using the vehicle for a living space.

A rental occupant of home, with no relation to the victim, told firefighters that an extension cord ran from the camper to the detached garage for utility.

IMPD homicide detectives were on scene per standard protocol any time a fatality is found during a fire. Authorities said it’s unclear on specific cause of death or cause of fire at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.