Woman says someone tried to bust down door while she showered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- A woman on Indianapolis' south side says someone broke into her home and tried to break down the bathroom down while she was showering.

While police investigate the incident, Ashlee York said she is looking at what extra security measures she can take after the frightening moment.

"About halfway through conditioning my hair and heard a knock and I kind of just, hey, you know," York said.

York said Thursday morning after dropping her kids off at school, she heard a loud banging on the bathroom door while she showered. She said she called her boyfriend, but when she realized he wasn't home, called 911.

"I was just scared at first, I just wanted it to stop and the banging would stop for about 30 seconds and then start up again and I would scream stop, stop, stop," she said.

She stayed in the bathroom until police arrived. A short time later, she noticed a hole in the bathroom door. York said she had left a door to the home unlocked. Police said no one was found in the home and nothing was missing from the home.

Police said it's important to have a plan in the event there is a home intruder.

"We rarely have those kinds of conversations as it relates to our home, right, we rarely want to talk about that, it's something we don't want to think about," IMPD Sgt. Christopher Wilburn said.

Wilburn said you can think about run, hide, fight. First, he said you should know where you would go.

"If that may be the nearest exit, or it may be simply grabbing a cell phone, calling 911, that's crucial," he said. "But then having a place to go or a place to retreat or a place to hunker down until law enforcement arrives."

Police said York did the right thing. They add if you're cornered, make it very difficult for someone to get into the room. That could mean something as simple as jamming an object in the door hinge or the bottom of the door. Police said you can also think about security systems, lighting around your home and connecting with neighbors.

York said she hopes this helps people pay more attention to awareness and protection.