Seymour police issue warrant for Queen Else due to 'Frozen' weather

SEYMOUR, Ind. – The cold might not bother Queen Elsa from the Disney movie “Frozen,” but one police department in Indiana is fed up with it. In fact, they issued a “warrant” for the popular characters arrest.

Seymour police posted a Facebook messaged about Elsa on Thursday, saying “If you have any information on her location please contact us as soon as possible; we are freezing!”

Police then advised residents to bundle up, check on outdoor animals, and drive with extreme caution.

This morning marks the 6th time for the winter season that air temperatures have fallen below zero. In fact, we have not had this many subzero mornings in a season since 1990.