Click here to see closings and delays for schools and businesses

Seymour police issue warrant for Queen Else due to ‘Frozen’ weather

Posted 10:37 am, January 5, 2018, by

SEYMOUR, Ind. – The cold might not bother Queen Elsa from the Disney movie “Frozen,” but one police department in Indiana is fed up with it. In fact, they issued a “warrant” for the popular characters arrest.

Seymour police posted a Facebook messaged about Elsa on Thursday, saying “If you have any information on her location please contact us as soon as possible; we are freezing!”

Police then advised residents to bundle up, check on outdoor animals, and drive with extreme caution.

This morning marks the 6th time for the winter season that air temperatures have fallen below zero. In fact, we have not had this many subzero mornings in a season since 1990.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s