Johnson County man enters plea after pulling out handgun during spat with neighbor

Posted 6:38 am, January 5, 2018

Jeff Weigle (mugshot from 2011 arrest)

INDIANAPOLIS — A Johnson County man who was wounded when an argument with a neighbor escalated into across-the-fence gunfire has pleaded guilty in the case.

The Johnson County prosecutor’s office in July charged Jeffrey S. Weigle with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. He pleaded guilty Thursday in an agreement with prosecutors and a judge gave him credit for about six months already served in jail. He was released on Thursday night.

Video shows the two trading insults on their properties in Greenwood on June 27 before Weigle — apparently riding a lawnmower — pulls out a handgun.

The video then shows Indianapolis firefighter Dean Keller fire his gun and Weigle returning fire. Weigle suffered a chest wound. Keller wasn’t injured.

Prosecutors earlier determined Keller acted in self-defense and wouldn’t be charged.

