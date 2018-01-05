IU’s De’Ron Davis out indefinitely after leg injury

Posted 3:03 pm, January 5, 2018, by , Updated at 03:15PM, January 5, 2018

LOUISVILLE, KY - DECEMBER 09: De'Ron Davis #20 of the Indiana Hoosiers shoots the ball against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC YUM! Center on December 9, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** De'Ron Davis

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.- The Hoosiers suffered quite the blow to their starting line up today as the athletic department announced that sophomore center De’Ron Davis will be out indefinitely.

Davis suffered a non-contact lower leg injury on Thursday during the team’s practice. The team says the extent of the injury is still being evaluated.

Before the injury Davis was shooting 61.5 percent and was fourth in the Big Ten in field goal percentage. The sophomore was averaging 9.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Davis started in all 15 games for Indiana this season.

