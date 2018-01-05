× IU’s De’Ron Davis out indefinitely after leg injury

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.- The Hoosiers suffered quite the blow to their starting line up today as the athletic department announced that sophomore center De’Ron Davis will be out indefinitely.

Davis suffered a non-contact lower leg injury on Thursday during the team’s practice. The team says the extent of the injury is still being evaluated.

Before the injury Davis was shooting 61.5 percent and was fourth in the Big Ten in field goal percentage. The sophomore was averaging 9.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Davis started in all 15 games for Indiana this season.