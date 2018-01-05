Click here to see closings and delays for schools and businesses

IMPD investigates after man found fatally shot near Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Posted 5:37 am, January 5, 2018

Picture from scene on Janury 5, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting just blocks away from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The shooting occurred just before 4:15 a.m. in the 1700 block of Somerset Avenue. Police responded to the scene after residents reported shots in the area.

Officers found a male victim lying in the street when they arrived. There was a red passenger car near the victim’s body, and officers are focusing their attention on that car.

Multiple shell casings were also found near the victim. Detectives say they are still in the process of figuring out who the victim is and what led up to this deadly shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

