ESPN report details rift between Tom Brady, Bill Belichick that has potential to end Patriots dynasty

Jim Nantz interviews Tom Brady as team owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick look on after the Patriots defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 to win the AFC Championship Game on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – A new report this morning from ESPN about Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, and Robert Kraft is rocking the sports world.

According to ESPN, there is friction with the New England Patriots organization. Apparently, their head coach Bill Belichick did not want to trade quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The report claims Belichick saw Garoppolo as the franchise’s future quarterback. However, team owner Kraft forced the coach to trade him to the San Francisco 49’ers per Brady’s demands.

The report also suggests the rift between Brady, Kraft and Belichick is so severe that this could be the last year the three men work together.

The Patriots are in first place in the AFC East. Their next game is January 13.

