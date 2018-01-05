Authorities in Grant County searching for inmate who escaped from work crew

Posted 5:11 pm, January 5, 2018, by , Updated at 05:28PM, January 5, 2018

GRANT COUNTY, Ind.– The Grant County Sheriff’s department is searching for a man who escaped from an inmate work crew.

Brandon R. Kinder, 33, escaped on Friday around 1:30 p.m. He’s described as 6’2″ tall and 205 pounds.

He was in jail for drug and theft, related charges, according to the sheriff’s department. The work crew was in south Marion when he escaped.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-662-8477 (TIPS). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the tip leads to a felony arrest. Tips can also be submitted online here.

