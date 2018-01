INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indiana State Police say five people were injured in a crash Friday afternoon on westbound I-70 in Hendricks County.

The crash occurred around 1:40 p.m. All lanes of westbound I-70 in the area near the State Road 267 were shut down, but one lane has since opened.

Indiana State police did not say how severe the victims’ injuries were, but two medical helicopters have been called to the scene.

This story is developing.