8 sledding hills in Indy you need to see for yourself this winter

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Looking for a fun new place to sled in Indy? Look no further.

Here are some of the best sledding spots around town:

Paul Ruster Park: 11300 E. Prospect St., Indianapolis

You can see this hill at Paul Ruster Park from the street. It’s huge. The hill has plenty of room for a lot of sledders and the hill has a nice view from the top. The little ones might need some help climbing to the very top! The hill also has a homemade ramp at the bottom.

Koteewi Run Seasonal Slopes: 11800 Koteewi Drive, Noblesville

This 700-foot hill is specifically meant for snow tubing. Koteewi Run has groomed lanes and custom snow tubes. Sledders simply ride on the tow line to get back to the top for another run. Koteewi Run is part of the Strawtown Koteewi Park development being built by the Hamilton County, Indiana Parks & Recreation Department.

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 1 p.m.-9 p.m., Friday, 1 p.m.-10 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-12 a.m., Sunday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Tickets: $25 and up.

Southeastway Park: 5624 S. Carroll Rd., New Palestine

This hill is a hidden gem in New Palestine. The hill is tall and wide, which allows sledders more room as they walk up and down the hill. The park has beautiful scenery and the area with the hill is free of trees.

Butler University, at the Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl: 4600 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis

This spot has two different hills, one on each side of the field. The hills are steep, have a bump towards the very end and let off between field goals. If you’re looking for the hills, they’re right next to Hinkle Fieldhouse, at the stadium.

Glenn’s Valley Nature Park: 8015 Bluff Road., Indianapolis

This is the go-to spot for people who live on the south side of Indy. The park has a wide variety of slopes for the entire family to enjoy!

Fort Harrison State Park: 6000 N. Post Road, Indianapolis

Fort Harrison features one of the biggest sledding hills in the area with amazing views.

$7 entrance fee.

Holliday Park: 6363 Spring Mill Rd., Indianapolis

The slopes at Holliday Park are tucked away behind the nature center. There are a few different options for slopes. Sledding at Holliday Park would be great for younger children.

Ellenberger Park: 5301 E. Saint Claire St., Indianapolis

Ellenberger Park is located in Irvington on the east side of Indy. The park has plenty of great slopes for sledding! The park is a favorite among kids who live in the neighborhood. The park also has an ice rink.