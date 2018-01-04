Click here to see closings and delays for schools and businesses

Woman dies after hit-and-run on east side

Posted 6:23 pm, January 4, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A woman has died after a hit-and-run Wednesday night on Indianapolis’ east side.

The incident occurred on East 16th Street, between Ritter and Arlington Avenues, around 9 p.m.

Police said the woman was a pedestrian at the time she was struck. She was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition. Officials confirmed Thursday evening she passed away.

No information has been released about the suspect or the type of vehicle involved. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

