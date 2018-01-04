× Police: California man arrested on I-70 for possessing 240 pounds of marijuana

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police arrested a 28-year-old California man on Thursday afternoon for allegedly possessing 240 pounds of marijuana.

Joshua Wilson, of Temecula, CA, was arrested after an officer stopped a 2017 box truck for a traffic violation on EB I-70 near mile marker 51..

ISP said the officer noticed inconsistencies that indicated possible criminal activity and then a search was conducted.

During the search, police said they found 240 pounds of marijuana, 11.5 pounds of THC oil and two pounds of THC wax. Authorities said the marijuana was headed to the east coast.

Wilson was arrested for dealing and possession of marijuana. He was taken to the Morgan County Jail without incident.