Numerous Indy flight cancellations due to East Coast winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Parts of New York and New Jersey could get a foot or more of snow during the next 24 hours, and the winter blast is causing massive flight cancellations nationwide.

Currently, every single flight in and out of the Indianapolis International Airport either to or from the East Coast this morning is delayed if not cancelled.

A blizzard warning remains in effect for Boston until 7 p.m. Thursday evening and for New York until 1 a.m. on Friday.

Parts of the south are also dealing with weather difficulties, too. Overnight, an Amtrak train derailed because of the snow. It happened in Savannah, Georgia, where they received nearly four inches of snow. No one was injured in the accident.

Meanwhile, nearly 35-thousand southern U.S. residents are still without power.

Seventeen people have died nationwide as a result of the cold or snow.