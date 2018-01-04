Click here to see closings and delays for schools and businesses

Muncie man gets 137 years in woman’s fatal 2009 stabbing

Posted 4:56 pm, January 4, 2018, by

Danny Saintignon

MUNCIE, Ind.– A Muncie man received his sentence Thursday in the fatal stabbing of a mother of four on Christmas Eve in 2009.

Prosecutors say Monica Brown was stabbed about 70 times while being robbed of her prescription pain medication by Danny Lee Saintignon Jr., 36. The 35-year-old mother of four was found dead in her Muncie home.

During a two-week trial, co-defendant Tyler Barton testified Saintignon enlisted him to help steal the pain medications from Brown. Barton and Saintignon’s former wife testified the defendant had confessed to the slaying.

He was convicted in October on charges of conspiracy to commit burglary resulting in bodily injury, murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

On Thursday, he was sentenced to 137.5 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s