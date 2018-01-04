6-year-old boy in New York comes home from school with two broken arms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A New York City mother was shocked when she picked her son up from his Bushwick school: both of the 6-year-old student's arms were broken, according to WPIX.

The first grader was playing on the playground at P.S. 106 in Bushwick, Brooklyn when something happened, but it's not clear what. Mother Krystal Alejandro said neither school officials nor the after-school program her son was in at the time could explain it.

"It's a horrible situation - me as a parent thinking that I can't go to work because I don't know if my son is safe," Alejandro said. "It's just a horrible feeling to see the pain that he went through."

Her son's arms were broken about two weeks ago, but she said Wednesday she's no closer to an answer. Attorney Marcel Florestal plans to file a notice of claim against the city.

"The principal is pointing fingers at the after-school program, saying 'well it's not us, it's not (the Department of Education's) problem, it's the after-school's program problem,'" he said. "Nobody wants to be accountable."

Florestal says the after-school program claims the DOE is ultimately responsible.

"No parent would want to go through it," Alejandro said.

The boy's incident is being investigated by the DOE.

"The safety of students and staff is our top priority," DOE spokesperson Miranda Barbot said. "We are treating this with the utmost seriousness."