× Mayor announces new overflow shelter for winter nights

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Thursday that a new space has opened for homeless men battling cold winter nights.

The new space is at the Central Christian Church and can provide additional shelter for up to 50 men.

Men will first have to go to Wheeler’s Shelter for Men, located at 520 E. Market St. If space is not available there, they will be transported to Central Christian.

“Together with our community partners, we have been tireless in our efforts to care for those who are without a home in these frigid temperatures, but space in warm shelters is at a premium. The overflow shelter at Central Christian Church will serve as a vital lifeline, providing relief from the elements and access to much needed resources for these residents,” said Mayor Hogsett.

On Wednesday, the state approved a temporary residential use of the building for two months.

Central Christian Church will open gym space located at 701 N. Delaware St. downtown on Thursday night, providing warm shelter for up to 50 each night through February.

The new overflow shelter will be staffed by Wheeler Mission and community volunteers.

The shelter at Central Christian Church is part of the Indianapolis Winter Contingency Plan, implemented each year to ensure the safety of individuals experiencing homelessness through periods of inclement weather.

Women, including those with children, seeking shelter through winter nights can check in at Wheeler Mission’s Center for Women and Children, located at 3208 E. Michigan St.