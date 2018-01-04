Click here to see closings and delays for schools and businesses

Man, woman injured in house fire; several animals rescued

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured Thursday in an early morning fire in the 1400 block of Linden Street.

Indianapolis firefighters were called to the scene about 2:30 a.m., where they found the two victims already outside the residence. They had busted out a front bedroom window to escape the smoke and flames. The 60-year-old man and 51-year-old woman were transported to Eskenazi Hospital–one of them initially listed in critical condition. Both are now said to be in serious condition.

Several dogs and cats also were inside the residence, where the two victims are believed to have been asleep when the blaze erupted. Two cats were taken to animal control for medical treatment.

The couple was using a kitchen stove and space heaters for warmth, according to fire investigators, but it is unclear if that was the source of the fire. Damages estimated to be about $30,000.

Fire officials caution against using space heaters and kitchen ovens as heat sources.

 

