Click here to see closings and delays for schools and businesses

‘Inclement weather’ will close Perry Township Schools Friday, other districts to run on delays

Posted 3:12 pm, January 4, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Perry Township Schools will be closed on Friday due to “inclement weather.”

The school district made the announcement on Twitter Thursday, adding that students will make the day up on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 15.

Temperatures are not expected to exceed 10 degrees on Friday and there is a chance of flurries.

A handful of other school corporations in the area have already announced 2-hour delays.

Click here to check if the schools or businesses in your area will be closed or operate on a different schedule on Friday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s