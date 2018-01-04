× ‘Inclement weather’ will close Perry Township Schools Friday, other districts to run on delays

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Perry Township Schools will be closed on Friday due to “inclement weather.”

The school district made the announcement on Twitter Thursday, adding that students will make the day up on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 15.

ATTENTION: Perry Township Schools will be closed Friday, January 5 due to inclement weather. Students will make up this day on Monday, January 15 (MLK holiday). pic.twitter.com/Lc1efx2Rrw — Perry Twp Schools (@PerryTwpSchools) January 4, 2018

Temperatures are not expected to exceed 10 degrees on Friday and there is a chance of flurries.

A handful of other school corporations in the area have already announced 2-hour delays.

Click here to check if the schools or businesses in your area will be closed or operate on a different schedule on Friday.