Fire that killed two Kokomo sisters on Christmas Eve ruled accidental

KOKOMO, Ind. – Authorities in Howard County have ruled the Christmas Eve fire that killed two sisters accidental.

The Howard County Coroner’s Office said that 12-year-old Lexis Jones and 10-year-old Mercedes Jones died from asphyxia due to smoke inhalation.

The sisters were located in the residence and were pronounced deceased at 4:59 a.m.

Just before 3:45 a.m. on Christmas Eve, authorities were dispatched to the 900 block of N. Morrison St. on the report of a residence fire.

The girls’ mother spoke to us after the fire and said, “you’re never promised a tomorrow…love your family, love who you have around you and cherish the moments you do have, because you’re not promised tomorrow.”

The parents were able to get their three other young children out of the house, but Lexis and Mercedes didn’t make it.

The Kokomo community rallied around the family during this difficult time, donating several Christmas presents to the family.