Click here to see closings and delays for schools and businesses

Extreme cold prompts IPS to run on 2-hour delay on Friday

Posted 8:26 pm, January 4, 2018, by , Updated at 08:30PM, January 4, 2018

IPS file photo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Public Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay on Friday due to the extreme cold in the city.

The school district is among many in central Indiana to do so.

Some school corporations, like Perry Township Schools, have gone as far as closing school Friday due to the inclement weather.

The Weather Authority believes wind chills will reach between -10-degrees and -20-degrees early Friday. Much of central Indiana will be under a Wind Chill Advisory from 9 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday.

Click here to check if the schools in your area will be closed or running on alternate schedules.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s