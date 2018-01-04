× Eastbound lanes of I-465 at U.S. 31 on north side closed after fatal head-on crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – All lanes of I-465 eastbound at U.S. 31 on the north side of Indianapolis are closed following a fatal accident.

Authorities say a head-on crash involving a car and a truck occurred around 5:45 a.m. Police say one person is dead after a head on crash involving a wrong-way driver. A passengar car and a FedEx truck were involved in the crash.

Traffic is currently being diverted onto Meridian Street.