Tracking snow flurries and slightly milder temperatures for Wednesday

Our cold blast continues Wednesday, although temperatures and wind chills are slightly warmer compared to Tuesday. The temperature change across the state is dramatic.

A wind chill advisory was in effect until 7 a.m. We’ll start out with cloud cover and snow flurries will move in. No significant accumulation is expected, but the snow could pose some problems for the afternoon commute.

Highs will reach the teens in some parts of central Indiana while the high in southern parts of the state could exceed 20 degrees.

Temperatures will return to the single digits Thursday and Friday before warmer temperatures arrive in central Indiana.