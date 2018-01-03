× Teen parents charged as adults in Greenfield baby neglect case

GREENFIELD, Ind.– Two teenage parents now face charges in adult court in connection with severe injuries to their 8-week-old baby. According to investigators, the baby’s injuries are consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

Brandon Kimberlin, 16, and Caitlin Mann, who just turned 18 in November, face three counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury. Kimberlin faces an additional charge of aggravated battery.

In December, medics were called to a Greenfield home because the baby was coughing up blood. The parents refused to let medics take the baby to the hospital for further treatment, court documents show. The baby was then rushed to the hospital the next day.

Doctors said the baby’s skin was cool, and he was blue and gray. He was flown by Life Line to Peyton Manning Hospital, where doctors found the child had numerous injuries including broken ribs, brain injuries and injuries to his neck and spine.

At their home, police found cigarettes and blood on towels near the crib.

Police arrested the teen parents, as well as the grandparents. Heath Kimberlin, 41, faces three felony counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury. Pearl Holland, 37, is facing two counts of neglect of a dependent.

Police said this case has been emotionally challenging and it could be years before it’s known if the baby will have any permanent neurological injuries. The baby was placed in custody of the Department of Child Services.