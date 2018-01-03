× T. Marzetti recalls frozen biscuits sold in Indiana for listeria concern

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Frozen biscuit dough sold in Indiana is being recalled due to listeria concerns, according to the FDA.

In addition to the dough sold in Indiana, T. Marzetti Company is voluntarily recalling the products that were distributed in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

The biscuit dough was sold under the following brands: Southern Home, Shur Fine, Valu Time, Food Lion, Food Club, SE Grocers, Piggly Wiggly, Lowes Foods, Premium Pick, Morning Fresh Farms, Marshalls Old Fashioned and Laura Lynn.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, it infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled items at this time.