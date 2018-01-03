Portion of Post Road closed due to overturned tanker carrying ethyl alcohol

Posted 2:50 pm, January 3, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An overturned semi has temporarily shut down the 3100 block of Post Road, which is near 30th Street on the city’s east side.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says the driver was attempting to turn when the vehicle hit ice, slid and flipped onto its side.

Crews say the tanker is carrying ethyl alcohol, a flammable substance, but none of it was released in the crash.

Workers are attempting to turn the semi upright and hazmat crews are assessing the scene.

No injuries have been reported from the crash.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

