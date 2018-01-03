× North side crash near Michigan Road and 71st Street leaves man dead

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Indianapolis police are investigating a fatal crash on the city’s north side.

Officers say it happened near the intersection of Michigan Road and 71st Street Wednesday afternoon.

Officials at the scene said a silver truck heading westbound on 71st struck a car head on.

The man in the car died as a result. The person in the truck was taken to an area hospital.

A third vehicle was also involved in the crash. Police say there’s no word on the condition(s) of its occupant(s).